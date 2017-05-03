Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 879493
- Amount
- $91,627.03
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Stephanie L. Moss, etc., et al.
2127 Goodnor RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44118
