Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
879565
Amount
$12.07
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Nadra Henen, et al.
5910 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HENEN, NADRA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
5698 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
50177 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.47000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
153.00 
Legal Frontage
171.50 
Average Depth
194 
Lot Square Ft.
20463 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1980
Effective Age
1985
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
5698
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
5698
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 