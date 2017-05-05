Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 879584
- Amount
- $42,500.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Equity Trust Co., etc.
Co Lake City Servicing, 1121 East Mullan Ave., Ste. 200
Coeur D'alene, ID 83814
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer Law Co.
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
D-V.I.P. Enterprizes, LLC, et al.
14755 Euclid Ave.East Cleveland Ohio 44112
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- FIRST PYRAMID INVESTMENT GROUP
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 3
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 4052
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 22073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.10600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4600
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 950
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1896
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 3
- Living Units
- 3
- Single Fixtures
- 10
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 19
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 2008
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1022
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1022
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2008
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND