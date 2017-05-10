Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 8, 2017
Case Number
14023
Amount
$3,237.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Leefar Real Estate Company, Inc.
3694 Burbank Road
Wooster Ohio 44691
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RB 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
250 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
BOWLING ALLEY 
Neighborhood
55083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.25800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
1306.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11221 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 