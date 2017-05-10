Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 8, 2017
Case Number
14028
Amount
$1,389.51
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Stanley Montgomery, et al.
12608 Miles Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2948 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMM HSNG NEC 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
160.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1912
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1980
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
9
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
956
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1980
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
956
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 