Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 9, 2017
Case Number
14031
Amount
$1,424.08
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Michael A. Stewart, et al.
5246 Superior Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4200 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
25077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
57.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5606 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2100
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1050
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1050
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
2100
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 