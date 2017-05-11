Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 14032
- Amount
- $337.66
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
High Point Liberty, Inc., et al.
3750 East 116th StreetCleveland Ohio 44105
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- TAYEH, ZIAD
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27072
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.09800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 122.00
- Legal Frontage
- 35.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4270
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV