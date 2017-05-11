Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 9, 2017
Case Number
14034
Amount
$1,122.81
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Felton Smith, et al.
9106 Superior Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4192 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
33.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3993 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
572
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1144
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1144
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1144
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1144
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
952
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1916
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
952
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
952
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
952
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
952
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 