Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 9, 2017
Case Number
14035
Amount
$7,142.88
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

N&R Enterprises LLC
9195 Avery Rd.
Broadview Heights Ohio 44147
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4684 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
MED CLINIC/ OFFICES 
Neighborhood
27177 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.54400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
477.90 
Legal Frontage
61.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
23680 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1950
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2342
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2342
Use Description
OFFICE-BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2342
Use Description
MEDICAL OFFICE
Description
1ST
 