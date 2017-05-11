Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 14035
- Amount
- $7,142.88
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
N&R Enterprises LLC
9195 Avery Rd.Broadview Heights Ohio 44147
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 4684
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- MED CLINIC/ OFFICES
- Neighborhood
- 27177
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.54400
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 477.90
- Legal Frontage
- 61.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 23680
- Lot Shape
- IRR
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1950
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2342
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 8
- Toilet Rooms
- 3
- Total Fixtures
- 14
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 2342
- Use Description
- OFFICE-BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2342
- Use Description
- MEDICAL OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST