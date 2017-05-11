Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 9, 2017
Case Number
14037
Amount
$10,672.32
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Phoenix Capital Group Ltd.
P.O. Box 3692
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PHOENIX CAPITAL GROUP, LTD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7118 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.25000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
72.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10872 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1038
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3114
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
3114
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
3114
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
3114
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
890
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
445
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
445
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
445
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
445
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 