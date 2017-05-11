Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 9, 2017
Case Number
14039
Amount
$843.08
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Leroy Mitchell Investments
5707 Chevrolet Blvd.
Parma Ohio 44130
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LEROY MITCHELL INVESTMENTS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2369 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1209
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1945
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1279
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1090
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1279
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1090
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 