Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 4, 2017
Case Number
879832
Amount
$7,304.60
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Penma Holdings, Ltd., et al.
1377 Township Rd., Unit 523
Ashland Ohio 44805
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
IND 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
610 
Use Area
1484 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
43083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.51700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
150.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
22500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1957
Effective Age
1967
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
1484
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1484
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 