Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 879856
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Dennis M. Grech
P. O. Box 581
Dover, OH 44622
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kyler, Pringle, Lundholm & Durmann
405 Chauncey Ave NW
New Philadelphia OH 44663
Defendant
DVIP Properties and Management Group, LLC
17508 St. ClairCleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U3
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 440
- Use Area
- 1828
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- AUTO REPAIR GARAGE
- Neighborhood
- 28073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.32100
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 100.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 14000
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- SV
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1930
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1770
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 2
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 6
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 15
Building Use
- Area
- 1770
- Use Description
- COMM SERVICE GARAGE
- Description
- 1ST