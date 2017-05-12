Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 5, 2017
Case Number
879944
Amount
$80,624.38
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Gibson Machinery, LLC
181 Oakleaf Oval
Bedford Ohio 44146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Larry Roy Rothenberg
Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co, L.P.A.
323 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1099

Defendant

Basf Corporation, et al.
100 Park Ave.
Florham Park NJ 07932
