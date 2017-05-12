Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 879944
- Amount
- $80,624.38
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gall
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Gibson Machinery, LLC
181 Oakleaf OvalBedford Ohio 44146
Plaintiff's Attorney
Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co, L.P.A.
323 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1099
Defendant
Basf Corporation, et al.
100 Park Ave.Florham Park NJ 07932
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- I
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- UI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 50434
- Total Buildings
- 1