Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 879951
- Amount
- $16,181.14
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Fifth Third Bank
Madisonville Operations Center, Md 1mobbw 5001 Kingsley Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Arthur Gallo, et al.
5400 Hartneck RoadValley City Ohio 44280
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- Brazalovics, Katherine A Trs
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 3
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 2800
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 54079
- Total Buildings
- 3
- Acreage
- 0.10700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 38.90
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4680
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 48
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1915
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 1080
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 3
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 10
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 48
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 1080
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1080
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1080
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 450
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1915
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 450
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 4
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 450
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 450
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1915
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 190
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- N
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 190
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 1ST