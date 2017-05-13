Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 8, 2017
Case Number
879951
Amount
$16,181.14
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Fifth Third Bank
Madisonville Operations Center, Md 1mobbw 5001 Kingsley Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45227

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Arthur Gallo, et al.
5400 Hartneck Road
Valley City Ohio 44280
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Brazalovics, Katherine A Trs 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
2800 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
54079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
38.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4680 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
48
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1080
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
48
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1080
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1080
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1080
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
450
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
450
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
450
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
450
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
190
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
190
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 