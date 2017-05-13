Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 8, 2017
Case Number
879952
Amount
$81,771.63
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Andesite Residential Opportunity Fund, LLC
C/O Fci Lender Services, Inc., 8180 East Kaiser Blvd.
Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Walter S. Bonner, III, et al.
14006 Lisa Dr.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
117.00 
Legal Frontage
60.30 
Average Depth
117 
Lot Square Ft.
7137 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 