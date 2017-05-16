Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 14068
- Amount
- $1,242.82
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Buckeye Sauce Corporation, et al.
3770 Lee RoadCleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 27072
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.54800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 172.60
- Legal Frontage
- 126.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 23850
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV