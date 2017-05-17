Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 15, 2017
Case Number
14073
Amount
$3,060.07
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Borally Enterprises, Ltd., et al.
75 Public Square, Ste. 650
Cleveland, OH 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
B-1 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
420 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
PARTY CENTER 
Neighborhood
30279 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.43600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
270.00 
Legal Frontage
75.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
18997 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 