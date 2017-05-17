Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 15, 2017
Case Number
14081
Amount
$1,873.34
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Walter J. Simmons Jr., et al.
21511 Kenyon Dr
Maple Heights, OH 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SIMMONS, WALTER J Jr. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4532 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
27070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.35700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
83.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15540 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1900
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
2328
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2328
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
900
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1953
Effective Age
1957
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
2140
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2140
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
900
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 