Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
880106
Amount
$1,200.78
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Sedat Inal, et al.
3509 Brandy Ct.
Avon, OH 44011
About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
USED CAR SALES 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
113.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14122 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 