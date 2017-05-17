Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
880122
Amount
$2,339.15
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

HSBC Bank USA, et al.
425 Phillips Blvd.
Trenton, NJ 08618
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ALEXANDER, JAMES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3552 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
51075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
74.80 
Legal Frontage
68.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5100 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
888
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1918
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
1776
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1776
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1776
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1776
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 