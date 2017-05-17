Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
880152
Amount
$2,965.17
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Robert Edwards, et al.
5102 Arch Street
Maple Heights, OH 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
EDWARDS, ROBERT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4290 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1020
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1909
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2040
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2040
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
Description
BMT
Area
2040
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2040
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 