Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 11, 2017
Case Number
880183
Amount
$84,577.96
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
5016 Parkway Plaza Blvd., Ste. 200
Charlotte North Carolina 28217

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jeffrey Robert Helms
Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E Fourth St, 8th flr
Cincinnati OH 45201-5480

Defendant

Paul Michael Newman, et al.
1383 Bonnieview Ave. Apt. 5
Lakewood Ohio 44107
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
101.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
101 
Lot Square Ft.
5050 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 