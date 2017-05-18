Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 11, 2017
Case Number
880190
Amount
$37,649.12
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Brook Thompson, et al.
485 East 147th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U5 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
7640 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
59.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7640 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1399
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2798
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2798
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2798
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2798
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 