Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 11, 2017
Case Number
880220
Amount
$1,912.79
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

6710 St. Clair, LLC, et al.
8640 Deer Meadow Blvd.
Streetsboro Ohio 44241
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
6710 ST. CLAIR, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3672 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
844
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1938
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1689
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1938
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1689
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 