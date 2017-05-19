Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 17, 2017
Case Number
14093
Amount
$125.66
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

J&C Homebuyers, LLC, et al.
32875 Solon Road
Solon Ohio 44139
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SGR Properties, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
176.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
176 
Lot Square Ft.
5280 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 