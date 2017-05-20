Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 14096
- Amount
- $3,150.39
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Gayle G. Ziemba, et al.
12608 Oak Park Blvd.Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
