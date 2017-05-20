Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 18, 2017
Case Number
14098
Amount
$572.23
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Luis Angel Rosado, et al.
14617 Glencliff Rd
Cleveland, OH 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ROSADO, ANGELA & LYNN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1336 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
27018 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
121.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
121 
Lot Square Ft.
4235 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 