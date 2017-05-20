Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 880356
- Amount
- $11,355.69
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services Ll, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806
Plaintiff's Attorney
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Reuben J. Little, Jr., et al.
906 East 139th StreetCleveland Ohio 44110
About your information and the public record.