Date Filed
May 15, 2017
Case Number
880356
Amount
$11,355.69
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services Ll, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jillian Marie Henzler
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Reuben J. Little, Jr., et al.
906 East 139th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 