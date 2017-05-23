Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 16, 2017
Case Number
880397
Amount
$2,460.94
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Wilburn R. Baker, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1600 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6415 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1964
Effective Age
1965
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
1600
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1600
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 