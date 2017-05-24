Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 22, 2017
Case Number
14124
Amount
$57,538.10
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Timil Jones, et al.
11470 Euclid Ave., Apt. 308
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
5880 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7450 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
980
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2940
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2940
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2940
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2940
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 