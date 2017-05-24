Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 22, 2017
Case Number
14125
Amount
$500.78
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Berea Casting, Inc., et al.
818 Thacker Street
Berea Ohio 44017
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
207 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
63007 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.26700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11621 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 