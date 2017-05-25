Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 18, 2017
Case Number
880532
Amount
$4,168.25
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Sara C. Lloyd, et al.
1840 Van Buren Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SEC. OF H.U.D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
5154 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
51.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4300 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
HL 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1288
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2577
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2577
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2577
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2577
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 