Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 880564
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Fifth Third Bank
600 Superior Ave. EastCleveland Ohio 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2327
Defendant
L.P. Weizer, et al.
2489 Coventry RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 8
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 8
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 15817
- Tax Abatement
- EXP
- Tax Description
- ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST
- Neighborhood
- 27073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.70200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 158.00
- Legal Frontage
- 205.50
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 30592
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1927
- Effective Age
- 1963
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 5831
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 8
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 20
- Toilet Rooms
- 9
- Total Fixtures
- 62
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 4993
- Use Description
- OFC-BSMT-STG
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 4993
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 4993
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 4993
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 96
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 2003
- Effective Age
- 2004
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1354
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 11
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 96
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 1354
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1354
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 1354
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- UPP