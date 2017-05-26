Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 24, 2017
Case Number
14141
Amount
$1,070.66
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Miodrag Bugarcic, et al.
5791 Portage Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
118.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
118 
Lot Square Ft.
4760 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
508
Basement Type
CWL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1486
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1486
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
546
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 