Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 25, 2017
Case Number
14143
Amount
$1,497.56
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ohio Sauce, Inc., et al.
3770 Lee Road
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
24036 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
28005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.91200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
75.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
39745 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 