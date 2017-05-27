Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 25, 2017
Case Number
14148
Amount
$1,980.50
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Leandrew T. Gray, et al.
10211 South Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
