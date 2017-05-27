Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 25, 2017
Case Number
14156
Amount
$1,141.69
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Crossroads Group, LLC
4816 Brecksville Rd., Floor 2
Richfield Ohio 44286
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

