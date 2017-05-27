Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 880723
- Amount
- $50,966.32
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Helen V. Murphy, et al.
Address unknown
Cleveland, OH 44120
