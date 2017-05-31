Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 26, 2017
Case Number
14159
Amount
$3,045.06
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Michael D. Caldwell, et al.
1438 E. 94th St
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CALDWELL, MICHAEL D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3874 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
962
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1918
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1950
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
1924
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1950
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1924
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 