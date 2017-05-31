Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 23, 2017
Case Number
880729
Amount
$67,397.03
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Raynard Pope, Sr., et al.
3972 East 154th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
133 
Lot Square Ft.
5320 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 