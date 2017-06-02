Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 31, 2017
Case Number
14182
Amount
$2,399.66
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Blue Boat Properties, LLC, et al.
6545 Market Ave. N., Ste. 100
North Canton Ohio 44720
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SEC. OF H.U.D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
2880 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
50075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
134.00 
Legal Frontage
31.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4124 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 