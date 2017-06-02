Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 31, 2017
Case Number
14187
Amount
$8,287.41
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

William G. Mahone, et al.
21370 S. Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid Ohio 44123
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10108 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7392 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
900
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5054
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
13
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
39
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
5054
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2527
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
5054
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
2527
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 