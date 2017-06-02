Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 31, 2017
Case Number
14194
Amount
$1,226.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

John E. Barnes, Sr., etc., et al.
2466 Coventry Rd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3902 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6300 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1768
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1921
Effective Age
1926
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2134
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
9
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1768
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2134
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1768
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 