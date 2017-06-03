Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 1, 2017
Case Number
14197
Amount
$928.07
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Izetta Roberts, et al.
3723 Meadowbrook Blvd.
University Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10957 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
120.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8032 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1023
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1905
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3421
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3421
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
3070
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1905
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2233
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1340
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
893
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
2233
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 