Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 26, 2017
Case Number
880948
Amount
$1,756.60
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Prime 99 Ventures, LLC, et al.
13938 Cedar Rd., #343
University Heights Ohio 44118
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MOULTRIE, KENNETH B. & KNIGHT, 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1775
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Amenity

Measure
88
Type
DECS
Floor Level
DECK-SOFTWOOD

Building Use

Area
1775
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1730
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 