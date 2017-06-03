Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 26, 2017
Case Number
880955
Amount
$8,653.55
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Mark Girges, et al.
5100 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GIRGES, MARK 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
50175 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.24900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
132.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10856 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1536
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1536
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1536
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1536
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 