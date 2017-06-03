Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 880971
- Amount
- $138,353.86
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Lynne D. Bacci, et al.
4601 East Sprague RoadIndependence Ohio 44131
