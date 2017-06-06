Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 30, 2017
Case Number
880986
Amount
$22,876.88
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

French Bartlett Post No. 1082 Veterans, etc., et al.
343 Northfield Road
Bedford Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
B-2 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
630 
Use Area
7363 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
43079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
43.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7350 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
880
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
880
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
880
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
880
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
1ST
Area
880
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
CWL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
3217
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
3217
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
2001
Effective Age
2001
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
2386
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2386
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 