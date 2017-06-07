Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
14211
Amount
$6,491.63
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Top Notch Investments, Inc., et al.
P. O. Box 181201
Cleveland, OH 44118
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TOP NOTCH INVESTMENTS INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U1 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
4036 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5480 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1009
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
766
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1914
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2018
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
766
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
2018
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2018
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2018
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 